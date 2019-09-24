WASHINGTON - Washington officials have begun weighing in following an announcement from Speaker Nancy Pelosi that the House will be moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Trump.
Senator Maria Cantwell issued the following statement:
"I support Speaker Pelosi's decision to initiate a formal impeachment inquiry. No one is above the law. We must safeguard our democracy and stop foreign interference in our elections."
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers issued the following statement:
“This is yet another example of the hyper-partisan political climate today. Instead of waiting for all the facts, House Democrats are jumping to unfounded conclusions. When people we represent are searching for hope and expecting results, both Republicans and Democrats need to dig a little deeper and be more focused on solving problems that make a difference, not just a point. I’m pleased the President is being transparent and releasing the transcript of the conversation this week. I will be reviewing the facts before making any decisions on what’s best for the American people.”
President Trump also tweeted several messages following the announcement on Tuesday, September 24.
Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019
Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff and, of course, Maxine Waters! Can you believe this?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019
They never even saw the transcript of the call. A total Witch Hunt!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019
PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019