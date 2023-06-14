SPOKANE, Wash – With childcare costing over $14,000 on average in Washington, according to the Kids Count Data book, many families are struggling not only to find an affordable option but a care provider in general.
Local Spokane mom Teri O'Malley the mother of two, say's she has been looking for a childcare option for over a year, "I have lost track of the days that I would sit at my desk and cry because I was on the phone with providers essentially begging and bartering with them."
O'Malley says she has tried every avenue but has had no luck, "I was just met with I'm sorry we only do full time, or I'm sorry we are at capacity, we don't have space for her."
She added that in her experience, childcare costs up to $1700 a month, which is half the amount she takes home, "looking at the number, that's one of my two paychecks that I get in a month."
Stephan Blanchard, the Executive Director of Children's Alliance, calls the issue a "vicious cycle."
"Women have the majority of responsibility for taking care of kids when there's not sufficient childcare. And so you've seen this erosion of the progress that's been made."
Blanchard added that the high cost of childcare combined with the lack of new childcare staff means that parents, moms in particular, are being pushed out of the workforce, "providers can't afford to provide the support, and then they close. Which means that, in many cases, women have to then leave their jobs, and we can't really restart the economy. Without a robust childcare sector."
O'Malley says that although her current employer has been flexible, she has started to search for a job in another sector. "It would give me flexibility, and it would also give me the ability to afford full-time childcare for both of my kids."
Post-pandemic affordable child care has been at the center of local, state, and national legislation. The year Senator Patty Murray introduced a bill to ensure affordable, high-quality childcare. The Bill remains in the proposal phase right now.