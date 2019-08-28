Washington State Parks and Recreation

Courtesy Washington State Parks and Recreation 

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is beginning to develop the agency’s 2021 – 2031 strategic plan and wants the public’s input.  

According to the Washington State Parks and Recreation website, the department will hold a public meeting at the Spokane County Library on Wednesday, August 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the Valley Branch conference room.  

The meeting is designed to reflect the needs of park users. Feedback will be used to finalize the strategic plan over the next several months.  

Tags