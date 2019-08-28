The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is beginning to develop the agency’s 2021 – 2031 strategic plan and wants the public’s input.
According to the Washington State Parks and Recreation website, the department will hold a public meeting at the Spokane County Library on Wednesday, August 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the Valley Branch conference room.
The meeting is designed to reflect the needs of park users. Feedback will be used to finalize the strategic plan over the next several months.