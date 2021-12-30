OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health confirmed that the state is part of an E. coli outbreak affecting six states.
The outbreak is likely linked to Simple Truth Organic Power Greens bought at QFC and Fred Meyer stores in Washington state.
The affected products have best-by dates through Dec. 20, 2021.
As of Thursday, there were seven cases found in King, Snohomish, Whatcom, Pierce, Thurston, Mason and Skagit counties.
One person in each county became ill in late November and early December.
Two were hospitalized and one person developed a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome.
No deaths have been reported.
Infections have also been traced to Oregon, California, Ohio, Mississippi and Alaska.
People usually become sick from E. coli 2-8 days after exposure. If you have eaten the product and feel ill, you should contact your health care provider.
For more information about E. coli and its symptoms, click HERE.