WASHINGTON, D.C. - Washington Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell have announced the state will receive $100 million for infrastructure projects.
The money will come from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant funding which comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law President Biden signed in November 2021.
Washington state was awarded the second-most grants of any state and received the fourth most in total funding.
The money will be going to the following projects in Washington State:
- Lummi Island Ferry Replacement and System Modernization Project, Whatcom County – $25 million
- Poplar Way Bridge Project, City of Lynnwood – $25 million
- Bothell Way Multimodal Improvement project, City of Bothell -- $19 million
- Pines Road/Burlington Northern Santa Fe Grade (BNSF) Separation Project, City of Spokane Valley -- $21.7 million
- Airport Road Multimodal & Regional Access Improvements Project, City of Pullman – $5 million
- Yakima County Heritage Connectivity Trails project, Yakima County – $1 million
- Reconnecting I-90 Communities, Washington State Department of Transportation – $5 million.
In 2021, Washington state received over $50 million in RAISE funding.