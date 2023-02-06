YAKAMA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Commerce (WSDC) has been awarded a $9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) set to provide new housing for people experiencing homelessness in parts of Washington.
Yakama county will be awarded $1.65 million going to Yakima Neighborhood Health Services for the Neighborhood Inn project. The Neighborhood Inn project will convert a Yakama motel into 36 low-barrier housing units for individuals and families experiencing chronic homelessness.
Island, Klickitat, Mason, Skamania, Thurston and Whatcom County are the other Counties in Washington receiving this grant.
Funds from this grant will be used over the course of three years for a variety of housing support including temporary rent assistance, emergency housing assistance and more permanent housing solutions.
“Availability of rapid housing and supportive services is critical to bringing people inside today and preventing homelessness over the long term. This funding from HUD will immediately help to expand the work our service providers are able to do in communities all over the state,” said Governor Jay Inslee.
According to WSDC, HUD awarded these grants based on the counites need, past performance, current shelter capacity and health care needs.