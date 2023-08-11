MAUI, Hawaii — August 9 was a devastating day for the island of Maui when multiple wildfire started near Lahaina. Hurricane Dora brought gusty winds that quickly spread the fire across the island.
At least 55 people have died and more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed on the island due to this out of control fire wildfire.
Abby Walker, the communications manager for the Red Cross Northwest region, has been working to try and help the residents and travelers recover and get in touch with their loved ones.
On the island currently, the Red Cross is focusing on meeting the emergency needs which means sheltering people, providing food, giving emotional support and figuring out how to expand their efforts across the days and weeks ahead.
As it becomes safer, they are planning to go out into Lahaina and do a damage assessment of the area as well as drop off clean supplies. They also will be proving anything that might help the residents in their recovery process.
With this natural disaster pulling on the heart strings of the world, many people have been wondering how they can get involved and help.
Here in the Northwest region, there have been many volunteers who were more than willing to help the people of Hawaii. Walker explained, "there are 20 volunteers from the state of Washington, six of those are packing their bags and getting on a plane to go help while the other 14 of them are helping virtually with reunification efforts."
These 14 people helping virtually, will be the main resource to help families get in touch with their loved ones.
For disasters like this, it will take years for the island to fully recover. Right now the Red Cross anticipates months and months of recovery.
"This will be a long road to recovery and we will stay as long as the community needs us" says Walker.
If you are wanting to help in the Red Cross's journey to provide relief for the victims of the Maui fire, they are always accepting volunteers. But Walker says, "because of this disaster in Hawaii that doesn't mean that disasters aren't happening at home as well. We still have wildfires in Washington, so we definitely encourage that if this is something that you have time for or have an interest in then to sign up and be a Red Cross volunteer and we will get you trained."
Volunteering is not the only way you can help. The Red Cross always accepts donations. As of today they have created a specific designated fund that goes directly to Hawaii wildfire relief.
To make a donation go to the Red Cross website, click donate, and in the drop down menu select Hawaii wildfires.
An easy way to donate to the "Red Cross disaster relief fund", which helps people affected by disaster big and small around the country, is to text "red cross" to 90999 and that will make a $10 donation.
In the Pacific Northwest, there is a high risk of natural disasters happening all around the region. On their website they have listed out preparedness tips for people to look at so they can be ready if a disaster was to occur.
One thing that they always suggest is to have a "go bag ready", especially if you are living in like the Pacific Northwest with wildfires. They also emphasize the importance of having an emergency kit packed. This should contain food, water, medical supplies, prescriptions and anything that you will need to last a couple days if needed to evacuate.
Another resource they have is an app. The Red Cross emergency app lets you put in your location and it will alert you to any emergency's that are happening in your area and let you know if there are any shelters nearby.
The last thing Walker wanted to emphasize was that if you are actively trying to contact your loved ones in Hawaii to please call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767. When you call press the number "4" and then there will be voice prompts that will take you to a Hawaii wildfire relief line specifically.
The Red Cross is actively working to get families unified and in touch with each other. They are also working to bring relief to the people who may have lost their homes, businesses or loved ones due to this devastating natural disaster.