OLYMPIA, Wash. - From July 26 through Aug. 1, there were nearly 25,000 regular unemployment claims in Washington. Claims were down about 13% from the week before. There were about 656,600 claims for all unemployment benefit categories, which was down about 3% from the week before.
According to the Employment Security Department (ESD), initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are 346% above last year's numbers.
Regular Unemployment Insurance, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation initial claims decreased over the previous week.
ESD paid out $575.5 million for 444,580 individual claims, an increase of $2.2 million and 2,394 more individuals compared to the prior week.
