Washington State District 3 Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler announced Tuesday night that she will vote 'yes' to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, she wrote, "the President of the United States incited a riot aiming to halt peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next. That riot led to five deaths."

Herrera Beutler continuing by writing that President Trump did not do anything meaningful to stop the attack until hours after it began.

"I understand the argument that the best course is not to further inflame the country or alienate Republican voters," she wrote. "But I am a Republican voter. I believe in our Constitution."

