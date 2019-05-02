Thursday, Representative Mike Thompson (D-CA) announced that Representative Dan Newhouse (R-WA) will serve as the new co-chair for the Congressional Wine Caucus. As grape growers, both Reps. Newhouse and Thompson will lead the bicameral and bipartisan organization for the 116th Congress.
“I am proud to represent the flourishing, high-quality wine region of Central Washington, and I am honored to join my friend and colleague Representative Mike Thompson to serve as the first co-chair of the Congressional Wine Caucus from Washington State,” said Rep. Newhouse. “Mike truly understands the priorities and concerns of the wine community, and I look forward to working with him ensure that our nation’s wine industry – from wine grape growers to winemakers and sellers – can continue to thrive and grow.”
“When the Congressional Wine Caucus was founded, we had a mission to educate our fellow Members about the strong economic contributions made by grape growers and wine makers to our communities and to ensure they have a voice in Congress. I am proud that my new Co-Chair, Representative Dan Newhouse, is a fellow grape grower and knows these issues firsthand,” said Thompson. “Together we will continue our mission of advocacy and education in order to support our nation’s incredible wine community from the vineyard to the glass.”
“Over the years, Mike has built the Wine Caucus into a bipartisan institution on Capitol Hill and an invaluable resource for the 10,000 wineries across the country,” said Robert P. “Bobby” Koch, President & CEO of Wine Institute. “We are thrilled with the selection of Rep. Newhouse as the new caucus Co-Chair and know that he and Mike will continue to do everything they can to support and grow value-added agriculture like wine. Rep. Newhouse’s vast experience in agriculture in the Pacific Northwest will only strengthen the caucus as it pursues key industry priorities including the renewal of the Craft Beverage Modernization Act and opening up critical export markets.”
Background:
Wine is produced in all 50 states and generates jobs and revenue in both rural and urban communities. The wine industry contributes an estimated $220 billion to the U.S. economy annually and creates the equivalent of more than one million full-time jobs. The 10,000 predominantly family-owned wineries in the U.S. attract more than 43 million tourists each year who enjoy the wines, cultural activities, and scenic pastoral landscapes in wine country.
In Washington State, there are nearly 1,000 wineries and over 350 wine grape growers. With 14 unique AVAs across the state, Washington’s wine industry continues to grow and produce high-quality varieties that are enjoyed all over the world. In addition, Washington State University is one of the country’s leading viticulture research institutions and one of only 14 universities in the United States to offer a Viticulture & Enology degree.
The Congressional Wine Caucus was founded in 1999 by Congressmen and wine grape growers Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena) and George Radanovich (R-Fresno) to protect the interests of our vibrant wine community from grape to glass. Today, the Caucus brings together 117 bipartisan, bicameral Members of Congress and is chaired by Thompson and Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-Sunnyside). You can click here to learn more about the Congressional Wine Caucus.