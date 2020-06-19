SPOKANE, Wash. - Juneteenth is a day that celebrates the freedom of black slaves following the signing of the emancipation proclamation and it is a recognized holiday in Washington and Idaho, but Washington representatives are working on legislation to make it a paid holiday.
"Juneteenth is a celebration of including us into the nation, it's our July 4th," said Rep. Melanie Morgan from the 26th district.
Representatives in Olympia have introduced the bill in January but after it was read, it never made it passed the committee. Representatives are now revising it and asks for allies to speak up for them to other representatives to help get this passed.
"It's legislation that should have passed a long time ago," said Rep. Morgan.
But, she said other represent ivies thought it would be too expensive so it never made it further.
"If we can afford it, then we will do it, not it's a necessity, that we will do it no matter what, that's what we need from our allies, that they will stand by us no matter what the cost is," said Rep. Morgan.
Locally, with the Juneteenth celebrations and the Black Lives Matters protests, Spokane Representative from the third district Marcus Riccelli said he hopes that this fight for change doesn't end.
"These aren't single moments of time efforts, they are things that should do continuously, but having its recognition, shows how we can engage and participate in important human causes," said Rep. Reccelli.
Rep. Riccelli said that they are planning on reintroducing it into legislation either in January at the regular session or if a special session happens this summer.
