SPOKANE, Wash. - In an effort to increase trustworthiness in elections, Republican lawmakers in Olympia proposed legislation last Wednesday that would add a 16-digit code to each Washington ballot that voters could then use to look up who they voted for.
House Bill 1708 would require each county auditor to upload these ballots within 30 days of every primary, general or special election in the state. According to the bill’s text, “The county auditor may not retain any documentation that connects the serial number to a particular voter’s identity.”
The proposal has already come under scrutiny from some, including Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton, who believes the bill violates the Washington State Constitution which protects “the right of absolute secrecy of the vote.”
“This has nothing to do with policy, this isn’t about whether this is a good idea or a not a good idea,” Dalton said. “This will not pass the Constitutional challenge.”
State Rep. Mike Volz, R-Spokane, a co-sponsor of the bill, begged to differ.
“As long as we separate the identity from the ballot, and we’re not publishing the ballots out there, then I think we’re fine,” Volz said. “This is one person, with a unique 16-digit code, who can look at their ballot but not any others.”
Dalton argued courts have already determined the secrecy of the ballot also includes from the voter themselves.
“There’s White v. Reed and White v. Clark County that clearly state that ballots are not releasable information,” cited Dalton. “And that would even be to the voter themselves.”
H.B. 1708 is just one of the several actions on the table to try to increase transparency and security in Washington elections, which many Conservatives have called into question in recent years.
Dalton noted this proposal is just one of 36 election-focused bills this legislative session.