FERNDALE, Wash. - A Washington puppy who was previously diagnosed with a terminal illness may have a shot at pulling through after all.

Rescued Hearts Northwest says after word spread regarding Logan's bucket list, doctors in Colorado reached out to them. After sending Logan's records, the doctors at Colorado State reviewed his EKG, and later told RHN that they believe they can perform surgery to repair Logan's heart.

For time-sensitivity purposes, an appointment and surgery was scheduled for next week.

While RHN is thrilled with the chance of saving Logan's life, it does come at a price, and they are looking for donations towards the $4,000 surgery, transportation and lodging during recuperation.

On top of the mounting funds, Logan is not able to ride in cargo on a plane due to his health issues and cannot ride with a passenger on a plane according to airlines contacted. RHN is looking for ideas to safely transport Logan to Colorado State University.

Donations can be sent towards Logan through:

PayPal - rescuedheartsnorthwest@yahoo.com

Mail - Rescued Hearts Northwest

PO Box 2764

Ferndale, WA 98284

Logan had been diagnosed with Pulmonic Valve Dysplasia, a congenital heart defect of the semilunar valve that is between the right ventricle and the pulmonary artery. RHN had created a bucket list for Logan, originally deemed the "forever puppy" to enjoy his remaining time in this world.