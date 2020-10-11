NEWPORT, Wa., - Some Washington residents are concerned about an attitude shift they see in their communities regarding COVID-19 precautions.
An anonymous Newport-based home care aid contacted KHQ to share their worries while quarantining after being directly exposed to the virus. They notice more people who are returning to "normal" habits even though the pandemic is still going strong.
"It's scary out here. It's real scary for us as caregivers. I just hope that people will try to... follow the guidance that's out there and try to stay away from large gatherings. At this point, I don't know if that's possible," they said.
Northeast Tri-County Health District administrator Matt Schanz notices the same trend across all of Pend Oreille County.
"We're at that point of fatigue with a lot of these precautionary measures," Schanz said.
According to the health district, Pend Oreille County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, with at least 44 new cases over the past two weeks. The district says many of the recent cases have been linked to religious gatherings and other types of social events. Schanz stresses that safety precautions, while inconvenient, are critical to defeating the spread of the virus.
"Make sure that they're wearing masks, make sure that they're observing a social distance of at least six feet. Make sure that they're doing everything they can to improve ventilation or do those events outside so that we can limit further spread in Pend Oreille County," Schanz said.
He continued on to name one of the main concerns of the health district: how rising case numbers could impact schools and potentially send kids back to full-time virtual learning.
"If we continue to see the trend of number of cases is at where we're at right now, at 300+ cases per 100 thousand, we obviously are going to have to have some conversations," Schanz said.
The anonymous home care aid later contacted KHQ with good news: their COVID-19 test results were negative. They ended the conversation by saying, "I just wish it were safer for people to do this job and to be able to be more involved with their community, but not be in jeopardy of dying because a few people won't do the right thing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.