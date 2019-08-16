Washington residents asked to report invasive insects

The Washington Invasive Species Council is asking residents to check trees and swimming pools for invasive insects.
According to the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office, August is the best time of year to look for invasive bugs.
The bugs they want people to keep an eye out for include citrus longhorned beetle, emerald ash borer and the spotted lanternfly.
These bugs have the capability to kill trees and impact agricultural crops.
Since 1990, at least 70 new insects have been detected in Washington.
Anyone who sees these insects should report it online at invasivespecies.wa.gov/report.shtml.