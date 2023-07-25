SPOKANE, Wash. — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic Washington residents have been covered by Medicaid due to federal requirements. These individuals need to update their information for themselves and their children to ensure that they have continual coverage.
The federal mandate for requiring states to keep people enrolled in Medicaid has ended following the pandemic, leaving these people to either reenroll or search for other insurance options.
Many federally qualified health centers across the state are helping members update their information online and over the phone. They are providing English and Spanish information flyers, giving people internet access, computer access and phone access to help those renew coverage.
If you need help on how to stay covered, in Washington the Medicaid program is provided through Apple Health. You can renew coverage online on their website HERE.
If you do not have access to the internet, the state has provided a phone number, 1 (855) 923-4633, for those individuals to reach out to. You can update your address and have renewal paperwork mailed to you.
People who do not qualify for Medicaid can visit Washington Healthplanfinder to see options that are affordable for them. You can visit their website HERE or call (800) 318-2596.