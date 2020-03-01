SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington residents are preparing for the spread of the coronavirus.
Several stores around the Spokane area told KHQ that their supply of bottled water sold out on Saturday, but was restocked as of Sunday. Items such as canned food, toiletries and face masks were also in high demand.
The Washington State Department of Health said healthy adults should not wear face masks out in public, and doing so will not protect the wearer from getting sick. Buying them up also causes problems for people who need to wear them for professional reasons.
As far as stockpiling supplies is concerned, the Washington Department of Emergency management recommends keeping two weeks of food and other supplies at home. The department said the guideline is not coronavirus specific.
The department said natural disasters, severe weather and sickness can hit at unexpected times. They recommend creating a two week supply of toiletries, medication, food, bottled water, flashlights, first aid kits and other items needed on a daily basis.
A full list of the department’s recommendations is available here.
