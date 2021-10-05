SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -- The eviction moratorium expired in June but since then Governor Inslee has put a bridge moratorium in place to help folks transition and avoid being kicked out of their homes.
Legal help or guidance hasn't always been there for low-income families at risk of being evicted, but starting this past Monday there is.
"I immediately broke down because I didn't think I was going to have the money to move," Alexis Miller, one Idaho mom set to be evicted said.
Last month we told you Alexis Millers terrifying story as she was scrambling to find somewhere to live days after being evicted from her Post Falls home.
In April, Washington became the first state to provide free legal help for tenants facing evictions.
"The goal is that we'll be able to preserve a lot of housing for people," Michelle Lucas, the Managing Attorney for the Eviction Prevention Unit at the NW Justice Project said. "So even though the law took effect immediately, they're just there weren't attorneys available to fill those roles for people."
That is until now. A memo sent out from the Washington State Office of Civil Legal Aid certified 12 counties to be able to provide free legal help for renters starting October 4th, if you qualify.
"It is 200% of the federal poverty level," she said.
If you already have a rental assistance plan, you could also qualify.
"Also, it doesn't kick in right away. It kicks in when a tenant receives what's called an eviction summons," she said.
Previously the president of the tenant's union told us - they are anticipating thousands of evictions by the time the bridge ends.
"At least 2500 evictions immediately," Terri Anderson, the Director of the Spokane Tenants Union said.
And Anderson expects 2,000 each month afterward.
That's a high number that Lucas said they might be able to help reduce.
"Low-income tenants are often the people who they're more susceptible to not being able to pay their rent, they're more susceptible to losing their housing. And so, and it's harder for them to find new places," Lucas said. "Having an attorney doesn't mean that they will absolutely get to stay in their home, but it will really increase their chances because they have representation."
Of course, the Northwest Justice Project is just one provider, there are local volunteer lawyer programs as well. So if you're concerned that you're going to be evicted, here are some resources:
NW Justice Project: https://nwjustice.org/get-legal-help or 1-855-657-8387
Eviction Defense Screening Line: 1-855-657-8387