A new list from the website Reviews.org has ranked the best college towns in every state, and Cougs may be disappointed to learn that Pullman does not appear on the list.
Bellingham, home of Western Washington University, was instead chosen to represent the Evergreen State. Bellingham also ranked 9th country-wide on the list.
Rexburg and Brigham Young University-Idaho also appeared on the list and ranked 4th all around. Rexburg was also ranked the best college town for student employment and the second best college town for cost of living.
The list was compiled and eventually narrowed down to cities with less than 250,000 residents - except for Maine, Hawaii and Alaska. From there, they analyzed overall population, student population, rental costs, college education rates, transportation access, unemployment rates and bar availability, according to the article.
Iowa City came in at number one with the University of Iowa, number two was Ithaca, New York and Cornell University and in third place was Champaign-Urbana, Illinois and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.