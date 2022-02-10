DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Reports of a devious telephone scam are surfacing in Douglas County Thursday with multiple residents being told to pay ransom for the safe release of their kidnapped family members.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office said two reports have come in so far. Scammers claim they have kidnapped a family member of the victim because the family member witnessed them committing a crime.
Victims are told to wire the caller a large amount of money for their family member's safe release.
The sheriff's department asks that residents remain vigilant and never give out personal information to someone they don't know.
If you or someone you know has received one of these scam calls, the department can be reached at (509) 884-0941.