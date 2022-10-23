SPOKANE, Wash. - Incumbent Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and challenger Julie Anderson faced off in a debate at Gonzaga University on Sunday ahead of next month's general election.
The candidates detailed their credentials and shared their positions on several issues, including voting turnout, election integrity, political polarization and more.
While the candidates shared similar positions on several issues, but disagreed on the risks of an explicitly partisan Secretary of State, how Hobbs should have handled a nonprofit registration emergency and the rising popularity of ranked-choice voting.
What do you think is the biggest misconception about how elections in Washington and how would you address that?
To answer this question, both candidates highlighted the need to better communicate to the public on how elections are run. Anderson highlighted how her experience as an auditor has prepared her to help dispel myths about elections. Hobbs highlighted his track record as the Secretary of State, including the Vote With Confidence initiative launched by his office this year.
"We talk a lot about technology in elections," said Anderson. "It is still a very person-centered, people-centered business."
"That really goes to some of the misinformation and disinformation that we're experiencing in our community and around the United States, and folks not necessarily understanding... what our tabulation systems do, how our votes are counted and what a manual or machine recount is," Anderson continued. "I really enjoy engaging the public in explaining those details, and I think that's one of the only ways we can get through the disinformation."
Secretary Hobbs shared similar sentiments about the importance of explaining how elections are run.
"We've done a very good job at telling people how to vote," said Hobbs. "What we haven't done is tell people how elections are run here."
"What we have been doing in my office... we launched the Vote With Confidence campaign to talk about how elections are run her, and the lifespan of the ballot," said Hobbs. "People think elections are hidden behind a wall."
What specific actions or programs do you support to address misinformation regarding voter fraud and voter restrictions?
Both candidates called upon debate viewers to help the office of the Secretary of State address misinformation.
"I encourage all of you to go to your local county auditor and election center and witness the process yourself, and tell a friend how our elections are secure, transparent, here in the state of Washington," said Hobbs.
"Well I think a successful approach is not leading with partisan messages, and not leading with ridicule," said Anderson. "There's deniers and there's doubters. For all of those doubters out there that we're trying to reach, I really think that there's limited value in government talking at them."
"I think that what we need in our community and our country is more dialogue, and I'm going to need your help, as a community, doing that."
Given the growing support for [ranked-choice voting], how would you, as Secretary of State, handle that new type of election, even if it's just at a local level?
Anderson doubled down on her support for a ranked-choice voting local-option bill, which would give counties the choice to implement the election format.
"Some of the best innovations have been because we respected this republic form of government with local control, where local communities can be laboratories of innovation," said Anderson.
Hobbs expressed concerns that ranked-choice voting could increase doubts over elections and confusion for certain voters, but committed to honoring ranked-choice elections in counties.
"People have doubts over elections, and now you want to have an election based upon an algorithm and the number of votes?" said Hobbs. "Now is not the time to do it."
What changes would you make to [the preservation of records to state archives] to allow for more transparency and access to records, while also ensuring the security of the archives?
The candidates took different approaches to this question. Both agreed documents must be digitized more quickly, but Anderson highlighted the need to make complex, digitally-native files available in the archives.
"I'm going to be focused like a laser on modernizing the state archives," said Anderson. "Think about the redistricting process we just went through. Yes, it produced a paper map that was finally adopted. But think about all the interactive versions of that map that are important parts of that history. Think about all the online meetings that local and state government is having right now, that's online and digital with all of those chats, all of the attached documents.
"Who's preserving those records for history and making them accessible to you so you can hold government accountable? I will," continued Anderson.
"The one thing we have to do is rapidly convert the records to digital," said Hobbs. "Some of our archives need to shift larger documents to Olympia to get them scanned. So, we're in the process of providing larger scanners, more efficient scanners and more people."
Hobbs also highlighted the role the archives can have in education.
"We have very old records, including our state constitution," said Hobbs. "One thing I like to do is a travelling show, visiting the various schools, museums and communities, bringing out our constitution and old documents so people can see the history of our great state."
Are there any changes you would want to make to how [business, corporation and nonprofit] registration currently works, and, if so, what would they be?
"I think by the time I get in office I'll still have a bit of cleanup to do"
Anderson took this question as an opportunity to go on the offensive, criticizing Hobbs for how his office handled a technology breakdown that left nonprofit registrations in limbo.
"The problem is the way the incumbent managed that project," said Anderson. "He asked all of the charities in Washington state to submit all of their paperwork by hand on paper, and then had employees hand-enter that data into a separate system."
Anderson said this created a 2-3 month backlog, causing charities to show as delinquent, and even causing some to be administratively dissolved.
Hobbs said he had two options. "To do something, or do nothing."
"We are working on it," said Hobbs. "We believe our site will be back on-line in November."
Hobbs also highlighted his office's work to create field offices to help corporate, business and nonprofit registration.
How do you encourage people to vote, and what are some ideas that you have to increase voter access to people in Washington?
Hobbs highlighted the ways his office has sought to connect his staff to communities across the state, and his efforts to create an app that will help accustom kids to voting at a young age.
"We are developing a team to go out to the various communities who are underrepresented, who don't usually go out to vote," said Hobbs.
Anderson spoke on the importance of interpersonal communication.
"It might be a candidate that doorbells, it could be a neighbor, a coworker or what happens at your kitchen table," said Anderson. "But what moves non-voters to be voters is interpersonal communication and community."
The legislature, and some local jurisdictions, have discussed the idea of moving elections in Washington to only even years. Is that something that you support? Why or why not?
"Julie and I are probably on the same sheet of music on that."
Both candidates suggested their was some potential in the idea, but the move could worsen trust in elections, among other risks.
Anderson said skipping years between elections could threaten county election budgets, result in staff falling out of training and cause mailing lists to stay out of date for longer stretches.
Hobbs said he agreed with Anderson's points, and added he believes removing local races from odd years would force candidates to compete for attention with the deluge of even-year election campaigning.
Do you support making the office of the Secretary of State nonpartisan?
While Hobbs, who is running as a Democrat, said the issue was less important than the individual in the office, Anderson "couldn't disagree more."
"I can work under any environment, whether it's nonpartisan or partisan," said Hobbs. "It's really about the person who's in the office that matters."
Anderson said it comes down to an issue of trust in government, and the risks of polarization.
"I don't see how you can take a quarter-of-a-million dollars from a political party," said Anderson. "I don't see how you can benefit from that political party running a disinformation for your campaign's benefit, and not realize that you're becoming part of the problem."
"It's like an umpire at home plate calling balls and strikes while wearing a team jersey, it just doesn't make sense," continued Anderson. "Third-grader's I talked to understand that."