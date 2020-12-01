The Washington Secretary of State certified the 2020 General Election on Tuesday.
According to the Secretary of State's Office, more Washingtonians voted in the 2020 General Election than in any election in the state’s history.
According to the Secretary of State's Office, 4,116,894, or 84.14%, of Washington’s 4,892,871 registered voters made their voices heard on Nov. 3.
The 84.14% turnout rate is less than half a percent shy of beating the all time record of 84.61% that was set in the 2008 General Election.
Voter registration also contributed to the historic turnout, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
In the two weeks leading up to Election Day, over 55,000 people registered to vote. Nearly 20% of them were able to register on Election Day.
