Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO NOON PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. Locally higher amounts above 3000 feet including Lookout Pass. * WHERE...Mullan, Dobson Pass, Coeur d'Alene, Lookout Pass, Fairfield, Airway Heights, Fernwood, St. Maries, Wallace, Hayden, Rockford, Post Falls, Osburn, Pinehurst, Cheney, Davenport, Worley, Kellogg, Spokane Valley, Downtown Spokane, and Fourth Of July Pass. * WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to Noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. Heaviest snowfall expected during the Thursday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&