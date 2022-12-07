OLYMPIA, Wash. - The 2022 midterm elections are now official in Washington state.
Secretary of State Steve Hobbs certified the results of the election Wednesday afternoon. According to his office, more than 3.06 million active voters, about 64% of the state's electorate, cast a ballot.
“The 2022 midterm election’s excellent turnout shows how strongly Washingtonians were engaged with the issues and races on the ballot,” Hobbs said. “We thank the voters for their participation, and we are grateful for their commitment to the foundation of our democracy.”
Voter turnout varied from county to county. Spokane County voters underperformed compared to the state average, with just 61.9% of the electorate returning ballots. You can find the full results and turnout data on the Secretary of State's website.
The certification came as Republican Joe Kent continues to contest the results of the election in Washington's 3rd Congressional District.
Kent's campaign intents to request a machine ballot recount of the counties in the district. It also alleged there were technical issues with signature verification software but did not provide evidence.