On Wednesday, the Washington Secretary of State issued an emergency rule change that requires counties to use First Class mail when sending ballot packets to voters.
“Closer to Election Day, many counties throughout Washington already switch over to First Class mail to ensure voters receive materials with enough time to cast their ballots,” said Secretary of State Kim Wyman. “This will provide more consistency statewide, and give voters some peace of mind heading into the Nov. 3 General Election.”
According to Secretary of State Time Wyman, ballots must be sent to voters no later than October 16 by law.
The United States Postal Service recommends voters return their ballots by mail a week before Election Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.