OLYMPIA, Wash. – In an effort to improve protections for central Washington's fish and wildlife, the state is asking for public comment on a pair of proposed land acquisitions.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has drafted a plan to buy about 538 acres in Grant and Okanogan counties.
One project, in partnership with the Methow Conservancy, seeks to prevent commercial and residential development over 379 acres in the Methow watershed.
With the other project, the department hopes to conserve 159 acres in the Babcock Bench area of the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area. The department said this area provides both recreational opportunities and space to reduce overcrowding in an area popular among rock climbers.
The period for public comment is the second of four steps the department goes through when acquiring lands. The proposals have already passed through a scoping phase, in which they were reviewed by department staff in multiple programs and regions, taking into account species and habitat management plans, regional conservation initiatives, community perspectives and recreation needs.
In a release, WDFW said these expedited proposals come in addition to those approved in the annual round of projects, which Director Kelly Susewind approved in December. The department said limited funding opportunities, as well as urgency associated with potential development of these areas, has prompted the proposal outside the normal process.
Following public comment, Susewind will be tasked with choosing whether to move forward with these proposals. If approved, the department would then seek funding through state and federal grants.
Finally, the department would work with the landowner to determine their interest in selling, and ultimately reach an agreement.
WDFW will accept public comment on the proposed land purchases via email to lands@dfw.wa.gov through March 29.