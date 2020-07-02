OLYMPIA, Wash. - From June 21-27, there were nearly 32,000 regular unemployment claims and more than 696,000 claims for all unemployment categories in Washington. Regular claims were up 7.8% from the previous week, but claims for all unemployment categories were down by 3.1%.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation initial claims as well as contained or ongoing claims all declined last week.
The Employment Security Department (ESD) paid over $477.3 million for 394,910 individual claims, a decrease of $55.5 million and 15,943 less claims from last week.
Since early March when COVID-19 caused people to lose their jobs, more than 2.1 million initial claims have been filed. ESD has paid over $6.7 billion in benefits to over 866,000 individuals.
“New unemployment claims, while down significantly from the peak of the crisis, remain at record-high levels,” ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said. “This is the second week in a row we’ve seen a slight increase in initial claims, indicating furloughs or layoffs in some sectors like accommodation & food services and retail."
