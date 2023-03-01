OLYMPIA, Wash. – A bill backed by a Spokane lawmaker seeking to address aviation greenhouse gasses passed the Washington state Senate with a large bipartisan majority on Wednesday.
Senate Bill 5447, sponsored by Sen. Andy Billig (D-Spokane) would use tax incentives to encourage aviation industry companies to buy and manufacture aviation biofuels.
In addition to creating tax incentives, the bill would require Washington State University to convene a work group to further the development of alternative jet fuels as a productive industry.
During a public hearing in the Senate Committee on Environment, Energy and Technology, only one person testified against the bill. Two people not representing organizations expressed concerns that the bill is too oriented towards developing an industry, as opposed to addressing the root causes of climate change.
Billig believes the bill would help cement Washington's status in the aviation industry.
"Our state is already at the forefront of the aviation industry, and we should also be a leader in the development of cleaner fuels for those same airplanes," Billig said. "There are potentially hundreds of family wage jobs and wonderful opportunities for businesses in this emerging industry, and we’re just now scratching the surface."
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, jet fuel contributes 9% to 12% of all transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions in the nation. Sustainable biofuel could reduce emissions compared to conventional fuel.
"Washington is leading the way in combatting climate change, and by standing at the forefront of the sustainable fuel industry, we can solidify our position as the state others look to as the model of how to go green," Billig said. "This is quite literally a lifeline for people who work at and live near airports, as biofuels will help reduce particulate matter from the atmosphere which is a huge contributor of air pollution and numerous health issues."
SB 5447 will now be sent to the House of Representatives for further consideration.