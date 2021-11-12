Doug Ericksen

Washington State Senator Doug Ericksen has apparently become stranded after testing positive for COVID-19 on a trip to El Salvador. 

An email addressed to Senate Republican Caucus members from the senator states that he cannot return home and is in need of monoclonal antibodies, which is not available in the country. 

The senator's staff told Seattle Times Reporter Joseph O'Sullivan they are operating under the assumption that the note is legit. However, they have been unable to reach him to confirm. 

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!