Washington State Senator Doug Ericksen has apparently become stranded after testing positive for COVID-19 on a trip to El Salvador.
An email addressed to Senate Republican Caucus members from the senator states that he cannot return home and is in need of monoclonal antibodies, which is not available in the country.
Working to confirm if this is authentic. Haven't heard back yet from Sen. Ericksen, his spox or SRC chief of staff. #waleg https://t.co/LEK5Bn4ONo— Joseph O'Sullivan ⛰ (@OlympiaJoe) November 12, 2021
The senator's staff told Seattle Times Reporter Joseph O'Sullivan they are operating under the assumption that the note is legit. However, they have been unable to reach him to confirm.