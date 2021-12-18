Doug Erickson

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Senator Doug Ericksen (R-Whatcom County) passed away on Friday, according to a press release from the Washington State Republican Caucus. He was 52 years old.

Last month, Ericksen tested positive for COVID-19 during a trip to El Salvador.

He was later taken to a hospital in Florida where he had been recovering.

Ericksen leaves behind a wife and two children.

His family released a statement earlier today:

"We are heartbroken to share that our husband and father passed away on Friday, Dec. 17. Please keep our family in your prayers and thank you for continuing to respect our privacy in this extremely difficult time," the statement read.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

