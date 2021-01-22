WASHINGTON - On Friday, U.S. Senators Patty Murray (D-WA) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA) sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to approve Gov. Jay Inslee's request for a statewide federal emergency disaster declaration in response to the Washington wildfires that happened late in the summer.
"Today, we write to urge you to quickly approve Governor Jay Inslee's September 16, 2020, and October 8, 2020 requests for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Washington and supplements federal assistance," the letter says.
Inslee's request includes individual and public assistance for eligible communities across eastern Washington, including Malden, where wildfires destroyed 80% of homes and businesses leaving most residents unable to return.
President Donald Trump granted similar requests to Oregon and California, but not Washington.
In the letter, the senators wrote:
“These wildfires forced the evacuations of thousands of people, threatened 3,000 homes and structures, and deteriorated air quality to hazardous levels. The town of Malden, a small, rural community in Whitman County, was devastated by wildfires, with 80% of its structures destroyed or seriously damaged. Most of Malden’s 300-some residents are under- or uninsured and are also grappling with the strenuous economic burdens of the COVID-19 pandemic. These residents cannot wait any longer."
It's been more than four months since the wildfires caused devastation in eastern Washington. Just last week, Lowe's came to donate $10,000 in tools to create a tool library. Residents can borrow the tools to help rebuild their homes. But, those communities are still hoping for much more.
