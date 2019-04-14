COWLITZ COUNTY - A Cowlitz County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in the line of duty Saturday night.
The sheriff's office says the deputy was in rural Cowlitz County. They were contacting a person related to a parking complaint when the deputy was shot then lifeflighted for medical treatment.
The sheriff's office Facebook says the search for the suspected shooter is still active.
Residents in the area have been contacted through reverse 911 notification.
More information about the deputy and the incident will be released later and this story will be updated.