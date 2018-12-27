Multiple law enforcement agencies are reporting a statewide 911 outage in Washington due to a nationwide CenturyLink outage.

Several Sheriff's Offices and other emergency agencies have reported the outage is affecting 911 calls, and have offered alternate non-emergency numbers to contact in the event that dialing 911 isn't working.

The outage doesn't appear to be affecting the Spokane area or the state of Idaho at the moment.

A list of alternate numbers to dial for specific areas around the region will be updated below as more information becomes available:

Asotin County; 509-332-2521

Benton & Franklin County: 509-628-0333

Chelan County: 509-663-9911

Ferry County: 509-775-3132

Garfield County: 509-843-3493 or 509-843-3494

Grant County: (509)762-1160

Lincoln County: 509-725-3501

Moses Lake: 509-762-1160

Okanogan County: 509-422-7232

Spokane County: 509-456-2233

Stevens County: (509)684-2555, (509)675-7877, (509)690-7717, (509)690-1452

Walla Walla County: 509-527-1960

Whitman County: 509-332-2521