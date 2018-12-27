Multiple law enforcement agencies are reporting a statewide 911 outage in Washington due to a nationwide CenturyLink outage.
Several Sheriff's Offices and other emergency agencies have reported the outage is affecting 911 calls, and have offered alternate non-emergency numbers to contact in the event that dialing 911 isn't working.
The outage doesn't appear to be affecting the Spokane area or the state of Idaho at the moment.
A list of alternate numbers to dial for specific areas around the region will be updated below as more information becomes available:
Asotin County; 509-332-2521
Benton & Franklin County: 509-628-0333
Chelan County: 509-663-9911
Ferry County: 509-775-3132
Garfield County: 509-843-3493 or 509-843-3494
Grant County: (509)762-1160
Lincoln County: 509-725-3501
Moses Lake: 509-762-1160
Okanogan County: 509-422-7232
Spokane County: 509-456-2233
Stevens County: (509)684-2555, (509)675-7877, (509)690-7717, (509)690-1452
Walla Walla County: 509-527-1960
Whitman County: 509-332-2521