OLYMPIA, Wash. — A second court has denied an attempt to block Washington's ban on the sale of assault weapons while legal challenges continue.
On Monday, a Thurston County Superior Court judge agreed with Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and rejected an attempt to block the new law. This is the second court in less than three weeks to rule that the ban should remain in place.
“This is our second victory against the gun lobby’s attempt to block the ban on the sale of assault weapons,” Ferguson said. “My legal team remains undefeated against the gun lobby in court. This common-sense gun reform will save lives by restricting access to the preferred weapon of mass shooters.”
There is one other challenge to HB 1240 pending in federal court in the Eastern District of Washington.
The new law prohibits the sale, manufacture and import of assault weapons in Washington state while allowing exemptions, including law enforcement and military. It does not prohibit the possession of assault weapons.