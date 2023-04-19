OLYMPIA, Wash. — A controversial bill to ban the sale of "assault weapons" won final passage in the Washington state Legislature on Wednesday.
House Bill 1240 defines "assault weapons" as semiautomatic rifles that fit certain criteria, including being shorter than 30 inches and having the ability to accept a detachable magazine. It also provides a list of weapons the legislature considers assault weapons, which includes AR-15s and AK-47s.
The bill passed both chambers along party lines earlier this session but ran into a slight bump over changes made by the Senate to allow gun retailers to sell off their existing stock and for veterans and active-duty military members to be exempt from the ban.
House Democrats refused to concur with the amendments regarding exemptions for veterans and active duty-military last Friday, calling them outside the scope of the bill. The Senate then rescinded those amendments, though it kept the amendment related to selling off existing stock.
The Senate also approved separate changes clarifying that "import" doesn’t apply to Washingtonians traveling back and forth over the border with an assault weapon they own before approving the bill and returning it bill to the House on Tuesday.
The bill was originally introduced at the request of Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson. Both officials Tweeted out support for the bill after it earned final legislative approval on Wednesday, indicating the Governor is likely to sign it into law in its current form.
On Friday, Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels shared concerns on the bill, arguing it essentially disarms law-abiding Washingtonians, and saying it will do nothing to curb mass shootings in schools.
"Banning assault weapons isn't going to save one life of any child here in the state of Washington," Nowels said. "The people who are violently acting out at our children, they don't obey the law."
During House floor debate on Wednesday, Democrats disagreed with that sentiment.
"We are on our 101st day in this great legislative session... in that 101 days nationally there have been more than 101 mass shootings," Rep. Strom Peterson (D-Edmonds), who sponsored the bill, said. "Now I don't propose... this bill is going to end that scourge of gun violence... in our state, but it's going to do something. It's going to slow the proliferation of these mass gun violence incidents that have taken place in our schools, in our grocery stores, in our neighborhood banks, in our movie theaters."
During debate on final passage of the bill on Wednesday, Republicans reiterated their stance that it's an unconstitutional breach of Washingtonians' Second Amendment rights. If Governor Inslee signs the bill, as is expected, it is likely to face fierce legal challenges from gun rights groups.