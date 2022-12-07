OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has launched a lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza, for violating a state ban on selling high-capacity magazines.
The lawsuit follows a statewide investigation into 25 gun stores conducted by Ferguson's office. Only two were found to be out of compliance, and the investigation into the other violator remains underway.
This is the first enforcement of the ban, which was adopted by the Washington State Legislature this year.
The defendants face a maximum penalty of $7,500 every time the store offered a high-capacity magazine for sale and $7,500 every time it illegally sold a high-capacity magazine.
“Our sweep confirmed that the overwhelming majority of gun retailers in Washington are doing the right thing and complying with the law,” Ferguson said. “In contrast, Federal Way Discount Guns chose to violate a law that makes our communities safer. We will continue to proactively enforce this law, and take action against anyone who illegally sells high-capacity magazines.”
Ferguson filed the lawsuit in King County Superior Court and will file a motion for preliminary injunction to block the store from selling any more high-capacity magazines and requiring the destruction or return of any remaining products.
Anyone who suspects a store is selling high-capacity magazines can reach out to the attorney general's office by filing a complaint here.