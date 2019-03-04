Washington State Attorney General sends letter to all 39 sheriffs regarding I-1639

OLYMPIA - Attorney General Bob Ferguson released a "Frequently Asked Questions" document regarding Initiative 1639 Monday, and directed it to the sheriffs across Washington state.
In the letter, Bob Ferguson wrote, “Recent public statements from your colleagues regarding the refusal to enforce Initiative 1639, approved by nearly 60% of Washington voters last November, suggest widespread misunderstanding regarding the requirements and status of the new law.”
It highlights key points including:
- Individuals age 18 to 21 who own or possess a semiautomatic rifle prior to July 1 do not face criminal liability for owning those weapons. The initiative does say those individuals may only carry those weapons: At their businesses, homes, or property; while engaging in lawful outdoor recreation activities, such as hunting; or while target shooting at an authorized range.
- Firearms are not required to be stored in any particular place or any particular way.
- Law enforcement is not required to enter homes to investigate whether firearms are safely and securely stored. There are strict constitutional limits on when law enforcement can enter your home.
- If a gun owner has his or her weapon stolen, the initiative does not create criminal liability, provided the theft is reported to law enforcement, regardless of how the weapon is stored.
- No court has found that I-1639 violates the Second Amendment.
The FAQ is available here.