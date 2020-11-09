The Washington State Board of Health voted on Monday to open a preliminary investigation against Amelia Clark and the Spokane Regional Health District after their termination of Health Officer, Dr. Bob Lutz.
While the state board of health voted to investigate Lutz's termination, his replacement-- Frank Velazquez-- met with the staff at SRHD. A spokesman said on Friday that only administrator Amelia Clark and Al French had spoken with Velazquez up to that point.
The attorney for SRHD sent a letter to the state dept. of health, defending Clark's case. The attorney claims Lutz was placed on paid administrative leave after he refused to resign, then was officially terminated last Thursday.
According to the attorney for the state board of health, investigation could result in Clark's removal. However, the attorney added that it can not result in the reinstatement of Dr. Lutz.
After extensive discussions by the board members, they voted unanimously in favor of opening an investigation into the termination of Dr. Lutz.
