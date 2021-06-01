SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Board of Health voted unanimously Tuesday to schedule a hearing to speak with Amelia Clark regarding her termination of Dr. Bob Lutz.
The board found that the information contained in the investigative report warrants a hearing that will involve them asking Clark questions about her conduct during the events leading up to Dr. Lutz’s termination.
The vote follows the release of a preliminary investigation report finding that Clark violated state law when Lutz was removed from his position as Spokane County's Public Health Officer in late October.
If Clark is found guilty in the hearing or future hearings, she may be removed. She could also be directed to hire Lutz back.
A date for Clark's hearing hasn't been set yet.