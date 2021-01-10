OLYMPIA, Wash. -- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) announced that around 7:00am Sunday morning, the National Guard arrived on Capitol Campus at the request of Governor Inslee and WSP Chief Batiste.
The Capitol is now surrounded by fencing, with armed guards stationed across the lines. No protesters or rioters are visible at the Capitol at this time, but this decision comes in wake of the violent riots at Capitol buildings across the country last Wednesday.
This includes a group of protesters that broke through the gates at the Governor's mansion, leading to an investigation by WSP.
In addition, a right-wing protest had been planned for Sunday, but was ultimately cancelled following the riots and break-ins at the Governor's mansion.
At 0700 this morning, WSP troopers, along with the National Guard, arrived on the Capitol Campus.— WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) January 10, 2021
The National Guard is here in support of the WSP, at the direction of the Governor, and by invitation of WSP Chief Batiste. pic.twitter.com/Xv0UXsaLfj
