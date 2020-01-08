Mike Leach

Washington State Cougars head coach Mike Leach reacts during the first half of a college football game on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)

Mike Leach's name is once again circulating through the college football coaching rumor mill.

Paul Finebaum reported Wednesday afternoon that the Washington State head football coach interviewed for a vacant coaching position at Mississippi State.

Bo Bounds from the "Out of Bounds" radio show says Mississsippi State athletic director traveled to Key West, Florida, to interview Leach for the job.

Leach recently signed an extension with WSU through the 2024 season, but his name has come up a couple times during the coaching rumor mill.

A fake Twitter account posted that Leach had been hired at Ole Miss, and Leach's name had been floating around during coaching searches at Arkansas, Florida State and Missouri. All programs have since hired other coaches.

