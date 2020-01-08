Mike Leach's name is once again circulating through the college football coaching rumor mill.
Paul Finebaum reported Wednesday afternoon that the Washington State head football coach interviewed for a vacant coaching position at Mississippi State.
According to @bobounds, AD John Cohen went to Key West this week and interviewed Mike Leach for the vacant Mississippi State job.— Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) January 8, 2020
Bo Bounds from the "Out of Bounds" radio show says Mississsippi State athletic director traveled to Key West, Florida, to interview Leach for the job.
Leach recently signed an extension with WSU through the 2024 season, but his name has come up a couple times during the coaching rumor mill.
A fake Twitter account posted that Leach had been hired at Ole Miss, and Leach's name had been floating around during coaching searches at Arkansas, Florida State and Missouri. All programs have since hired other coaches.
