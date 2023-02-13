Washington State Commerce Director Lisa Brown to step down

WASHINGTON. - The Washington State Department of Commerce (WSDOC) Director, Lisa Brown, has announced that she will be stepping down, effective March. 3.
Brown was appointed in 2019 by Governor Jay Inslee. Prior to her serving as Commerce Director, Brown represented the third legislative district in Spokane for 20 years. She has also served as the Senate Majority Leader, Chancellor of Washington State University, Spokane and taught at Gonzaga University and Eastern Washington University.
"I am proud of our work over the last four years and confident that this team will continue to excel in equitable community and economic development,” said Brown in a statement.
During her time as director, Brown expanded the WSDOT Community Engagement and Outreach team. She also launched the Small Business Resiliency Network to support small businesses and entrepreneurs from historically marginalized communities providing them with culturally relevant assistance and resources.
"Commerce’s commitment to the mission of strengthening communities has never been stronger. We thank Director Brown for her dedicated and skilled leadership," said WSDOC media contact Penny Thomas.