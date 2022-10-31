WASHINGTON. - The Washington State Department of Commerce (WSDOC) has announced they will be giving $17.9 million in grants to fund community-based treatment for individuals with a wide variety of behavioral health challenges.
The goal with these projects is to end civil patient placements at the two largest hospitals in Washington sate. Rather, civil patients will be put in smaller, community-based facilities.
One facility will be put in Benton county. WSDOC is funding $2.7 million to the Aristo Healthcare Services for the Tri City Nueva Esperanza project in Kennewick.
Other counties receiving the grants are Benton County, King County, Pierce County, Skagit County and Snohomish County.
"The grants were awarded through a competitive process conducted by Commerce and our partners at the Departments of Health, Social and Health Services, and the state Health Care Authority," said WSDOC.
The funds will be used for construction, renovation, acquisition and/or equipment costs.