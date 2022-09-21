Washington Department of Commerce

WASHINGTON - The Washington State Department of Commerce (WSDOC) announced it would supply 22 multifamily affordable housing units across the state with $26.6 million from the Housing Trust fund on Sept. 21. 

"This additional funding will bridge the gap created by steep increases in construction costs and help support developers in maintaining a needed pipeline of affordable housing units," WSDOC reports. 

WSDOC plans to start construction in the next few months. 

