WASHINGTON - The Washington State Department of Commerce (WSDOC) announced it would supply 22 multifamily affordable housing units across the state with $26.6 million from the Housing Trust fund on Sept. 21.
"This additional funding will bridge the gap created by steep increases in construction costs and help support developers in maintaining a needed pipeline of affordable housing units," WSDOC reports.
WSDOC plans to start construction in the next few months.
