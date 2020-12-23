After former Spokane Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz was controversially fired in early November, he transitioned into a role with the Washington Department of Health (DOH). On Wednesday, KHQ learned new information regarding his new position and responsibilities.
Dr. Lutz was hired as a Medical Advisor for Washington's COVID-19 Response, a brand new position created by the DOH to help tackle the pandemic. Lutz is working directly under the Deputy Secretary for the state's COVID response, Lacy Fehrenbach.
His new job boasts the high responsibility of consulting state officials at nearly every phase of the state's COVID plan.
Meanwhile, Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) hired Dr. Frank Velazquez as interim health officer after Lutz' firing. SRHD Administrative Officer Amelia Clarke remains under state investigation as to whether she improperly fired Dr. Lutz before the SRHD board could vote on the move.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.