The Washington State Department of Health has declared Walla Walla County in outbreak status for male and female gonorrhea cases.
According to KOMO News, Walla Walla County has seen 27 cases over the last three months compared to six cases during the same period in 2018.
Walla Walla County is currently the only county in Washington having a gonorrhea outbreak. An increase of syphilis often follows gonorrhea.
According to the Center for Disease Control, sexually transmitted diseases have been on the rise nationwide. In 2006, doctors had five ways to treat the disease and in 2019 they only have one option left.