Washington State's minimum wage is being raised by 80 cents in 2022. Minimum wage workers now making $13.69 an hour will make $14.49.
The statewide raise was announced Thursday by the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I).
L&I calculates the minimum wage for the coming year based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, comparing the index from the previous year to current year.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics attri9buted the rise in the current price index to higher priced gas, housing, furnishings and food.