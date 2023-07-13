ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is banning all campfires on lands throughout the Southeast region starting Friday.
Hot, dry summer weather has dried out fuel and is forecasted to continue which increases wildfire danger throughout the region.
Starting July 13 at 12:01 a.m., campfires bans will be in place. This restriction is a critical step to reduce potential wildfire ignition sources as fire dangers continue.
DNR’s Southeast region covers Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima counties, as well as portions of Lincoln and Skamania counties. Click here to check the map.
The restriction also includes popular recreation destinations in the Teanaway Community Forest near Cle Elum and the Ahtanum State Forest west of Yakima.
Fuels across Eastern Washington are drying out quickly. A rise of fires in forested areas east of the Cascades indicate that we are entering the heart of fire season in the Pacific Northwest.
For people traveling throughout the region on DNR-managed lands, propane or butane camp stoves and backpacking stoves are still allowed.