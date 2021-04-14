OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is implementing new burn restrictions on DNR-protected lands in eastern Washington.
New restrictions become effective Friday, April 16, 2021
Small debris disposal fires will not allowed in the following Fire Danger Rating Areas:
- Foothills
- Upper Basin in Spokane, portions of Lincoln County north of Hwy. 2.
DNR reports that inn the Northeast region, 100 wildfires have been started in 2021, including 46 since April 1. Of the 100, 62 have been caused by people burning debris outdoors and failing to completely extinguish them. These escaped burns have burned over 217 acres this year.
Burning with a DNR permit and campfires will still be allowed.
A misdemeanor citation will be issued for people who do not follow the rules and conditions of their burn permits. If proven negligent, the offender will be billed for the fire suppression costs.
