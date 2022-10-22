The Washington State Department of Traffic (WSDOT) won the People's Choice Award in America's Transportation Awards!
Hosted by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), a nonprofit dedicating to educating the public on the nation's transportation, as well as the American Automobile Association (AAA) and U.S. Chamber of commerce, the annual competition recognizes programs which make their communities better places to live, work, and play.
Categories in the competition include operations excellence, best use of technology and innovation, and quality of life/community development. A panel of judges selects a grand prize winner, while online voters determine the winner of the people's choice award.
The plan also seeks to introduce a concept for statewide bikeways and trail networks.
WSDOT claimed the People's Choice Award for Quality of Life/Community Development for its Active Transportation Plan - 2020 and Beyond.
The plan seeks to guide the state's active transportation plans, creating improved and safer infrastructure for pedestrians and bicyclists by assessing needs for accessibility, highlighting safety concerns, and providing the first-ever examination of state right of way and its suitability for active transportation.
For full details, visit the WSDOT website! There's a lot packed into this plan, from safety to updating tracking and report models. It's no wonder the plan won people over!