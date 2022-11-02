Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs to honor over 100 veterans in communal service

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) will be holding a Forgotten Heroes service honoring over 100 veterans on Nov. 16.
"Over the coming days unclaimed Veterans remains from throughout the state will be escorted to the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake where the cremains will be ceremoniously turned over to the Department of Veterans Affairs for interment. These individuals will be interred in their final resting place with full military honors following a community committal service," said a press release from the WDVA.
The service is open to the public will be held at the The Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake at 1 p.m.